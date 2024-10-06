SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives C$25.86 Average PT from Brokerages

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.42.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Down 0.2 %

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Shares of SRU.UN stock opened at C$25.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.88, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.25. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$20.67 and a 52-week high of C$27.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.64.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

