SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives C$25.86 Average PT from Brokerages

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.42.
Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Down 0.2 %
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.
