ShiftPixy Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, October 14th (NASDAQ:PIXY)

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, October 14th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Friday, September 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, October 11th.
ShiftPixy Stock Performance
PIXY stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. ShiftPixy has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $34.80.
About ShiftPixy
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ShiftPixy
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for ShiftPixy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShiftPixy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.