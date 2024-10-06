ShiftPixy Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, October 14th (NASDAQ:PIXY)

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, October 14th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Friday, September 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, October 11th.

ShiftPixy Stock Performance

PIXY stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. ShiftPixy has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $34.80.

About ShiftPixy

Further Reading

ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The company operates human resources information systems platform to assist in client acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

