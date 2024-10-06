Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semrush presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Semrush Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 160.33 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85. Semrush has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $16.42.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Semrush had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $90.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Semrush will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Semrush

In other Semrush news, CFO Brian Mulroy sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $57,509.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 437,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,979,504.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Semrush news, COO Vitalii Obishchenko sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $738,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 848,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401,035.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mulroy sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 437,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,979,504.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,191 shares of company stock worth $2,132,420 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Semrush during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Semrush during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Semrush in the second quarter valued at $174,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Semrush by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semrush during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Stories

