Scotiabank Raises Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$37.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ERO. CIBC upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.50 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Ventum Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$34.15.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ero Copper

Ero Copper Price Performance

Shares of ERO opened at C$29.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.27, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$15.72 and a 1-year high of C$32.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.02. Ero Copper had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of C$160.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$154.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 4.742681 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.