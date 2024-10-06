Scotiabank Increases Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$13.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

CS has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.75.

CS opened at C$11.11 on Wednesday. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$4.40 and a twelve month high of C$11.51. The firm has a market cap of C$8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.49.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of C$537.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$545.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper will post 0.8813421 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 29,906 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.26, for a total value of C$276,977.41. In related news, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 29,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.26, for a total transaction of C$276,977.41. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total value of C$1,104,990.00. Insiders sold a total of 474,079 shares of company stock worth $4,766,854 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

