RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL) versus CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Head-To-Head Analysis

RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares RumbleOn and CI&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleOn -15.15% -98.94% -12.22% CI&T 4.97% 10.93% 5.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for RumbleOn and CI&T, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleOn 0 0 3 0 3.00 CI&T 0 5 3 1 2.56

Earnings & Valuation

RumbleOn currently has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 74.73%. CI&T has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.57%. Given RumbleOn’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe RumbleOn is more favorable than CI&T.

This table compares RumbleOn and CI&T”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleOn $1.37 billion 0.13 -$215.50 million ($9.92) -0.50 CI&T $2.14 billion 0.44 $26.55 million $0.18 39.11

CI&T has higher revenue and earnings than RumbleOn. RumbleOn is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CI&T, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

RumbleOn has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.1% of RumbleOn shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.7% of RumbleOn shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CI&T beats RumbleOn on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RumbleOn

RumbleOn, Inc. primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products. It also offers parts, apparel, accessories, finance and insurance products and services, and aftermarket products, as well as repair and maintenance services. The Vehicle Transportation Services segment provides asset-light transportation brokerage services facilitating automobile transportation. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleOn, Inc. in February 2017. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

