RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $5.63 Per Share

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of RPM International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $5.63 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.62. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $5.49 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

RPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RPM International from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RPM International from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.70.

RPM International Price Performance

RPM opened at $128.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.89. RPM International has a 52-week low of $88.84 and a 52-week high of $129.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.26.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. RPM International’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 273.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of RPM International by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $171,031.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,890.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

