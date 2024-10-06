Royal Bank of Canada Raises Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target to $141.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $141.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VST. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vistra from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.14.

Get Vistra alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VST

Vistra Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $138.41 on Thursday. Vistra has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $139.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.37%.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter worth approximately $591,000. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 4.9% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Vistra by 12.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 38,929.0% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after buying an additional 116,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.