Royal Bank of Canada Increases Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$56.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATZ. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$52.38.

Aritzia Stock Performance

ATZ stock opened at C$51.24 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a one year low of C$20.67 and a one year high of C$51.80. The firm has a market cap of C$4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.26.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.03. Aritzia had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of C$498.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$487.16 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.8012959 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total transaction of C$563,450.00. In other news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,800 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.75, for a total transaction of C$563,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.70, for a total transaction of C$477,000.00. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparels and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers activewear, blazers and suiting, bodysuits, denim, dresses, jackets and coats, jumpsuits and rompers, leggings and bike shorts, pants, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweats, as well as t-shirts, tops, intimates, bra tops, leaotards.

