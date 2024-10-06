Royal Bank of Canada Boosts ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$50.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ACO.X. National Bankshares lifted their price target on ATCO from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ATCO from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$50.50 to C$52.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATCO has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$48.58.

Insider Transactions at ATCO

Shares of ATCO stock opened at C$48.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.90. ATCO has a 1 year low of C$33.54 and a 1 year high of C$48.72.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 1,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$48.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,500.00. In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 1,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$48.50 per share, with a total value of C$48,500.00. Also, Senior Officer James Landon sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.56, for a total transaction of C$56,628.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $569,150. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

