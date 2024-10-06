Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on October 21st

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, October 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th.

Roper Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years. Roper Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Roper Technologies to earn $19.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP opened at $544.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $546.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $474.46 and a 1 year high of $579.10. The stock has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Baird R W upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.00.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

