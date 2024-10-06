Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.80. Rollins has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $51.96.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. Rollins’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rollins will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,010.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,056 shares of company stock worth $698,347. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 10,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 114.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

