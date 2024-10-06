RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on December 31st

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1289 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $12.96.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

