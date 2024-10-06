Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.88.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $34.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.66. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.78 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 33.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 15.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 984,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,571,000 after purchasing an additional 128,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 15.7% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,469,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,392,000 after purchasing an additional 471,420 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.