Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PCSA stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.59. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $18.00.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Processa Pharmaceuticals will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.

