Powerfleet, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:AIOT)

Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Powerfleet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Powerfleet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Powerfleet in a research report on Thursday.

AIOT opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $537.82 million, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Powerfleet has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $75.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.13 million. Powerfleet had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%.

About Powerfleet

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

