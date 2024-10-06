PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPD opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. PolyPid has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. Equities analysts expect that PolyPid will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

