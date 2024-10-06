Phillips 66 Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Phillips 66 in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Phillips 66’s current full-year earnings is $8.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.36 EPS.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PSX. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.71.

PSX opened at $138.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The firm has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the first quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 4.5% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

