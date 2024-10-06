Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.38. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.