Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ORMP opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.77.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Equities research analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORMP. Murchinson Ltd. lifted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the first quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 1,379,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 329,495 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 108,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.