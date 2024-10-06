Oppenheimer Trims Humana (NYSE:HUM) Target Price to $280.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $400.00 to $280.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HUM. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Humana from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $392.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners lowered Humana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $357.24.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $240.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. Humana has a twelve month low of $213.31 and a twelve month high of $530.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $337.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Humana by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in Humana by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 40,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 25,041 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Humana by 110.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,095,000 after buying an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Humana by 1,219.0% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 1,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

