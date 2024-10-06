Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Trading Up 5.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) traded up 5.1% during trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $29.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line traded as high as $20.63 and last traded at $20.44. 2,763,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 12,956,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

NCLH has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

