Morgan Stanley Increases RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target to $125.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RPM International from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.70.

Get RPM International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RPM

RPM International Stock Up 1.3 %

RPM International stock opened at $128.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.89. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $88.84 and a fifty-two week high of $129.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RPM International will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,890.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $171,031.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,590,982.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 9,945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,072 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,475,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,912,000 after buying an additional 61,218 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 61.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after buying an additional 38,135 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the second quarter worth about $3,676,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in RPM International by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,919,000 after acquiring an additional 22,388 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPM International

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.