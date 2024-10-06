MicroStrategy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 279,298 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 165% compared to the typical daily volume of 105,205 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,152. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $6,914,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,007.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $912,152. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,838 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,265. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,791,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,053,828,000 after purchasing an additional 232,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,647,263,000 after acquiring an additional 401,071 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,301,000 after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 70,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,403,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $187.50 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.13.

MicroStrategy Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $176.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.75. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 3.11.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.48). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. The business had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

