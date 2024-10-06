Matthaios Rigas Acquires 40,000 Shares of Energean plc (LON:ENOG) Stock

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report) insider Matthaios Rigas bought 40,000 shares of Energean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 850 ($11.37) per share, with a total value of £340,000 ($454,788.66).

Energean Stock Performance

ENOG opened at GBX 879 ($11.76) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 931.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,027.30. The stock has a market cap of £1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 784.82 and a beta of 0.85. Energean plc has a twelve month low of GBX 807.50 ($10.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,233 ($16.49).

Energean Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Energean’s payout ratio is currently 8,035.71%.

Energean Company Profile

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

