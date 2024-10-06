Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Benchmark

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marcus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Marcus Stock Performance

MCS opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $509.34 million, a P/E ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 1.52. Marcus has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.20). Marcus had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marcus will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Marcus’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Marcus by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marcus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Marcus by 3,319.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Further Reading

