Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Lowered to $172.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $172.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.14.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC opened at $171.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $139.93 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 68,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

