Macquarie Lowers Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Price Target to $39.00

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Macquarie from $41.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $31.19 on Friday. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.53. The firm has a market cap of $902.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.23.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.34 million. Analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Mark A. Lipparelli sold 773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $25,756.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,896.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 17.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

