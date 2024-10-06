LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.69.

LXU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on LSB Industries from $8.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on LSB Industries from $9.25 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LXU

LSB Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE LXU opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. LSB Industries has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.26 million, a PE ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $140.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.09 million. As a group, analysts predict that LSB Industries will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in LSB Industries by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,971,000 after buying an additional 372,500 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSB Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.