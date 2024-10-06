Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 56.33 ($0.75).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.74) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.67) to GBX 54 ($0.72) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 58.80 ($0.79) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 840.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.42 ($0.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 61.72 ($0.83). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 57.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 55.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a GBX 1.06 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,285.71%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

