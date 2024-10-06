Lilium to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:LILM)

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Free Report) – B. Riley increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Lilium in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.61). The consensus estimate for Lilium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LILM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lilium from $2.00 to $1.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Lilium in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of Lilium stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. Lilium has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lilium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lilium in the second quarter worth $27,000. RS Crum Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lilium in the second quarter worth $328,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lilium by 12.2% during the second quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,514,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 164,672 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Designs Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

