Levi Strauss & Co.’s (LEVI) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Levi Strauss & Co.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

LEVI has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a positive rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.75.

LEVI opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.57%.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $75,946.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,611.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,176 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,520. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $75,946.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,611.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,334 shares of company stock worth $655,765 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. 272 Capital LP bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

