LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ) Receives $35.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LENZ. HC Wainwright began coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. William Blair upgraded LENZ Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LENZ. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $3,009,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $4,621,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LENZ opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.92. LENZ Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. On average, research analysts expect that LENZ Therapeutics will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

