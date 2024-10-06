Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LRMR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Larimar Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

LRMR opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $13.68.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 966.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $113,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

