Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Keppel Stock Down 3.0 %

KPELY stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. Keppel has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $11.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get Keppel alerts:

Keppel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.2243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.