Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Barclays

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.21.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $75.68 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $78.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,438,752. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,383,385.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,752. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,879 shares of company stock worth $8,503,656. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 57,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,622,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,341,000 after buying an additional 2,001,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.