John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (WLYB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on October 24th

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.352 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.

John Wiley & Sons has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. John Wiley & Sons has a dividend payout ratio of 38.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of WLYB opened at $49.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.68. John Wiley & Sons has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.92.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.59%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

