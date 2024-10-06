Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $16,854.69 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Bowles sold 2,911 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $16,854.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,577 shares in the company, valued at $153,880.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gregory Bowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Gregory Bowles sold 26,775 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $137,623.50.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

JOBY opened at $5.95 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JOBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Articles

