Jefferies Financial Group Raises Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to $154.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $141.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.86.

RGLD stock opened at $138.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.21. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $147.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total value of $58,452.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,124.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Royal Gold news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total value of $58,452.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,124.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $120,481.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,648.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,315. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 321.8% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

