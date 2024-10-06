Jefferies Financial Group Increases United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $75.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $59.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.44. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $60.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.03 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in United Airlines by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 32,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 36,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in United Airlines by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 66,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

