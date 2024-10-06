Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) PT Raised to $37.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

JHG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut Janus Henderson Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.63.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 3.4 %

JHG opened at $38.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.47.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 55,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $191,901.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,796,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,841.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 55,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $191,901.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,796,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,841.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $318,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,869.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 298,629 shares of company stock valued at $980,810 and have sold 25,651 shares valued at $918,158. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 401.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 159.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 94.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

