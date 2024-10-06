Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $160.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.25% from the stock’s current price.

J has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE J opened at $140.04 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions has a 1-year low of $120.71 and a 1-year high of $156.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $1,028,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,138 shares in the company, valued at $77,426,029.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,670.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,516 shares of company stock worth $2,152,693. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.