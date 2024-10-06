J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 172 ($2.30) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon Trading Up 0.8 %

Insider Transactions at J D Wetherspoon

JDW stock opened at GBX 730 ($9.76) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £902.43 million, a PE ratio of 2,281.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.34. J D Wetherspoon has a one year low of GBX 587 ($7.85) and a one year high of GBX 862.50 ($11.54). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 733.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 744.81.

In other news, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin sold 1,361,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 739 ($9.88), for a total transaction of £10,057,790 ($13,453,437.67). In other news, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin sold 1,361,000 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 739 ($9.88), for a total value of £10,057,790 ($13,453,437.67). Also, insider Ben Whitley bought 7,000 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 761 ($10.18) per share, for a total transaction of £53,270 ($71,254.68). Company insiders own 31.29% of the company’s stock.

About J D Wetherspoon

(Get Free Report)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.