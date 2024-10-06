Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Major Shareholder Sells $111,727.60 in Stock

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 9,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $111,727.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,748,018 shares in the company, valued at $31,849,528.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Performance
VTN stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $11.68.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a $0.0685 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.