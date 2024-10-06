Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Major Shareholder Sells $111,727.60 in Stock

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 9,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $111,727.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,748,018 shares in the company, valued at $31,849,528.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Performance

VTN stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $11.68.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a $0.0685 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 228.9% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 120,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 83,766 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the first quarter worth about $419,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

