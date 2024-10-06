Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CAO Sells $24,969.96 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew R. Dobson sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $24,969.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,536 shares in the company, valued at $621,630.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Zuora Stock Up 1.9 %

Zuora stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.72. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. Zuora had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 473.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 49,086 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 118,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 19,536 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Zuora by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,740,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,156,000 after acquiring an additional 429,705 shares during the period. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,392,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

