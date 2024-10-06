Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CRO Sells $132,740.60 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $132,740.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,646.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Vassil also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toast alerts:

On Friday, August 2nd, Jonathan Vassil sold 1,541 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $36,984.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $2,555,000.00.

Toast Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of TOST stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average is $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.54 and a beta of 1.76. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $29.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Toast from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Toast

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Toast in the second quarter worth $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.