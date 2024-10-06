Insider Selling: HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Sells 1,247 Shares of Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) Director Frank Corvino sold 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $100,084.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,823 shares in the company, valued at $387,093.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Frank Corvino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of HealthEquity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $630,962.45.

HealthEquity Trading Up 6.3 %

HealthEquity stock opened at $83.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.32, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.81 and a 52 week high of $88.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $299.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.48 million. Analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

