Insider Selling: FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) CEO Sells $31,000.00 in Stock

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) CEO Tim Hwang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,516,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,476.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Tim Hwang sold 64,211 shares of FiscalNote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $81,547.97.

On Thursday, August 1st, Tim Hwang sold 56,319 shares of FiscalNote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $79,409.79.

Shares of NYSE NOTE opened at $1.19 on Friday. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $159.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38.

FiscalNote ( NYSE:NOTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.05 million. FiscalNote had a negative return on equity of 115.06% and a negative net margin of 36.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOTE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the second quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of FiscalNote by 181.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 149,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 96,457 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FiscalNote by 51.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in FiscalNote in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FiscalNote in the second quarter valued at $26,000. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOTE. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of FiscalNote from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of FiscalNote from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on FiscalNote from $1.35 to $1.05 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

