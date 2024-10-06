Insider Selling: Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Director Sells $14,265.72 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) Director Richard A. Heyman sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $14,265.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,230.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.00. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELVN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 87.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

