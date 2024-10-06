Insider Selling: Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) CEO Sells $38,173.25 in Stock

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) CEO Vininder Singh sold 14,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $38,173.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,478,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,566,808.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vininder Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 3rd, Vininder Singh sold 5,592 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $14,874.72.

On Monday, July 8th, Vininder Singh sold 10,670 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $15,684.90.

On Friday, July 5th, Vininder Singh sold 7,095 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $11,210.10.

Bullfrog AI Stock Performance

Shares of BFRG opened at $2.69 on Friday. Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $21.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of -0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI ( NASDAQ:BFRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFRG. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Bullfrog AI in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bullfrog AI in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bullfrog AI during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

